A mild and sunny Wednesday but snow chances return Thursday

The mild stretch of weather will continue as we head into our Wednesday, but we have some small changes to the forecast.
Wednesday's forecast will feature a clear to partly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, which is about 15 degrees above average.
The next area of low pressure will move in for Thursday, bringing with it the next chance of light snow showers. On its current track, the heaviest snow will fall southeast of the Chippewa Valley.
A trace to 3" of snow is expected southeast of a Medford to Eau Claire to Alma line with the heaviest snow towards La Crosse.
Temperatures will fall heading into Friday, but only for one day as temperatures bounce back into the mid to upper 30s for the weekend and could approach 40 again early next week.