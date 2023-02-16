A more seasonable end to the week before warming up for the weekend

The latest storm system has cleared the Chippewa Valley and in its wake, we'll see cooler but more seasonable temperatures to end the week.
We'll have the cloud cover linger around today as another storm system tracks to the southeast, where winter weather alerts are in place for Madison and Milwaukee. A few light snow showers are possible southeast of a Marshfield to Alma line, but those chances are rather minimal. Highs top out in the low to mid 20s, which is a few degrees below average.
It'll be rather cold for tonight with lows dropping into the single digits above and below zero. Areas along the Highway 8 corridor and north could drop to -10 by sunrise. Though winds will go light overall, wind chill values could be as low as -15.
The good news is that Friday will be sunny and a little warmer as winds go southwesterly, pushing highs back towards average. 30s to low 40s with more cloud cover is expected for the weekend. Some chances for precipitation return Sunday night and will continue through the middle of next week with temperatures falling back into the 20s.