A pleasant Monday ahead of us, but eyes remain on a storm system Tuesday into Wednesday

We had another nice day across the Chippewa Valley on our Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s.
The warm and sunny weather will continue into our Monday with temperatures very similar to what we saw over the weekend.
Eyes will be on an area of low pressure that will track into the upper Midwest on Tuesday. The current path of the system will put the Chippewa Valley in the warm sector, so the precipitation will be all rain on Tuesday, and while the morning commute will be dry, the rain should begin to move in after 10 AM.
Rain will continue through the afternoon into Wednesday morning then the precipitation will changeover to a mixture of rain and snow before changing to light snow and tapering off by Wednesday late afternoon.
It looks likely most areas will see a quarter to three quarters of overall precipitation with some spots seeing up to an inch. As far as snow totals go, a trace to an inch of slushy snow is possible with the better chances of some accumulations northwest of Eau Claire.
The wind will also be a factor as well with wind gusts up to 30 mph possible Tuesday and up to 35 mph Wednesday and Thursday. Along with that, temperatures will be falling through the day Wednesday, and that could lead to icy conditions Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.
A secondary system is set to track across the Midwest, but this one will be further southeast and areas southeast of a Medford to Menomonie to Alma line could see a few light snow showers Thursday.
We remain colder Thursday and Friday before temperatures rebound heading into the weekend.