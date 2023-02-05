A round of rain and/or snow arrives late Monday afternoon and continues through the evening

While temperatures were chilly once again this morning with lows between 2 and 12 across Western Wisconsin, this is slightly above average. Eau Claire was three degrees warmer than the average low of 6.
This afternoon warmed up to the mid to upper 20s with areas near and south of highway 10 topping out in the low 30s with a few spots near the freezing mark.
Despite air temps staying below freezing, the sunshine warmed the ground and sand on top of snow pack on roads up above freezing to create a decent amount of melting today. Some of that moisture will re-freeze in different spots tonight, so watch out for some slippery spots and side streets' packed snow bumps to be in different spots.
More melting is likely this week with even warmer temperatures on the way. This will create some problems as a round of precipitation will approach tomorrow afternoon.
Expect a mix of rain and snow late afternoon to change to snow especially near and north of highway 29. Snowflakes are likely to mix in and change over in Eau Claire/Altoona, too.
Areas north of highway 64 could pick up a trace to an inch or possibly two, but there will also be melting as it falls with highs in the low to mid 30s.
It'll be windy out of the southeast tomorrow, too, ahead of that system with gusts in the 20s to near 30.
As temps fall towards a low of just near 30 tomorrow night, precip should change to mostly snow but it'll end before the coldest part of the night and we should be dry by Tuesday. While a bit cooler, there will be still be a decent breeze, but it'll be out of the northwest.
Morning clouds will clear quickly northwest to southeast Tuesday. Temps will get even warmer again Wednesday along with some sunshine with highs at least in the upper 30s with a chance to climb near or slightly above 40 especially south of highway 10.
Another chance for mix or snow arrives later in the day Thursday as a cold front moves through with temps cooling closer to average Friday and Friday night, though they'll rebound and warm up slightly again next weekend.