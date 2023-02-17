A sunny start to the weekend with rising temperatures

It was a chilly and blustery day on our Thursday as highs struggled to get into the 20s for most locations, and even stayed in the teens along the MN border.
Today though looks more promising as we'll see more sunshine and a southwest wind, which will boost temperatures back into the mid to upper 20s, which is where we should be at for this time of the year.
Tonight will be breezy with an increase in the cloud cover but warmer with lows in the upper teens to mid 20s.
Despite cloudier skies over the weekend, winds will be light out of the south and west and highs will climb back into the mid 30s to low 40s. A few light snow showers and patchy mix could be possible Sunday afternoon, but chances as of now are low.
Next week is when things could get interesting, especially by midweek. A clipper system Monday will bring a chance of light snow showers to the area, which could bring some minor accumulation. We are keeping tabs on a system Tuesday night through Thursday night, and while it's still way too early to talk specifics, this has the potential of bring some decent impacts to the Chippewa Valley. Stay with the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team over the coming days for the latest. Highs will gradually drop back into the 20s by Tuesday.