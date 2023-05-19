AAPI Heritage Month: Eleva man shares how his Filipino roots shaped him

EAU CLAIRE/ELEVA (WQOW) - May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Many come to the U.S. for a better life. Some have even built their lives here in the Chippewa Valley, including a man from the island country of the Philippines.
"I came here to the States in 1990, so that's over 33 years ago," said Rom Gempesaw.
He immigrated to the U.S. just before his 21st birthday.
"All my family and relatives were in Seattle at the time. I lived there for over 16 years and moved to the Eau Claire area in 2006."
Now, he lives with his husband, cat, and two dogs in Eleva. He also works as a clinical manager at the Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic in Eau Claire overseeing 23 staff members and the clinic's day to day activities.
"I grew up in a very big family," Gempesaw said. "I have eight siblings so at a very early age you learn the importance of hard work. Filipinos have been known to have a strong work ethic and then you carry that with you through life."
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Asians make up nearly 6% of Eau Claire's population as of July 2022. Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders make up less than 1%.
"We come in with food, culture, festivals," said True Vue, the executive director of the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association.
Although less than 4,000 Asians live in the city, advocates say they still have a huge influence.
"Asians have been a part of the United States for so long," Vue said. "If you think about the Chinese who helped build the railroad on the West side and those who are making changes politically to help make policies that help make legislation equal for everyone."
"Visibility and representation is very important, especially for us who are in leadership roles because we can make a difference and we owe that to our parents to our grandparents, everybody that came before us, even the younger generations," Gempesaw said.
Other Asian minorities who made Eau Claire their home include those of Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese, Indian, and of course, Hmong descent, the largest ethnic minority group in the city of Clear Water. AAPI Heritage Month goes until the end of May.