AARP officials educate Eau Claire residents on social security

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday night, officials with AARP Wisconsin made an appearance in Eau Claire to speak with residents about the future of social security.
Residents gathered at the Brewing Project downtown to learn about social security and share opinions on how to make the program stronger for future generations.
At the listening session, a short presentation took place. Information discussed included, what social security is, how it's funded, statistics on social security among Wisconsinites, and the future of it.
Attendants were welcome to play games at the event, enjoy a free meal, and ask questions.
An AARP organizer emphasized the importance of hosting this event in Eau Claire and hearing feedback from residents.
"There are definitely voices coming from all different angles. We are hoping to be a common voice in the middle, bringing folks questions to the table and working on solutions towards them," said Marin Hernandez, associate state director with AARP Wisconsin.
According to AARP, more than one in five Wisconsin residents receive social security benefits. These payments inject more than $22.2 billion dollars into the state's economy every year.
Officials at Tuesday night's event said AARP will continue to host events like this around the state.
