Adopt a Backpack program returns to Eau Claire Area School District

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While school isn't in session, you could help kids in need to have school supplies for the new year.
The Eau Claire Area School District is bringing back its Adopt a Backpack program.
Dani Graham, the Homeless Program Coordinator for ECASD said there are empty backpacks at the district office, the Eau Claire public library, and other locations.
People can pick up a backpack for a certain grade level, fill it with it with the necessary school supplies, and return it to be given out to a student at the start of the school year.
Graham said it's a great way to have fun while teaching kids new things.
"If there's a child that, a grandchild or your own child, that you get to bring with to help pick out those supplies, it's just so much fun," said Graham. "Plus, it teaches them — you get a chance to talk to them about the importance of donation and volunteering."
Some items include pencils, markers, and notebooks. The district has over 300 backpacks and hope to have them all packed up by August.
To learn more about the program and where to pick up a backpack, click here.