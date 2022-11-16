"Adopt-a-Family" program brings gifts to families in need, Beacon House seeking sponsors

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're looking for a way to help those in need this holiday season, The Beacon House's "Adopt-a-Family" program is looking for sponsors.
Beacon House is operated by the Family Promise of the Chippewa Valley, an organization working to improve the lives of those experiencing homelessness.
They have been hosting the "Adopt-a-Family" program for several years, and said last year they were able to provide gifts for nearly 100 families, or almost 300 kids.
People apply to be included in the program, and companies or individuals who are able to make their holidays a little brighter can step forward as sponsors to anonymously donate gifts to go under the tree.
"Typically, we provide a wish list that the families have provided us. It lets them know the age of the child, the gender of the child, and there's a good list of things that those kids are hoping for," said April Sydow with the Family Promise. "The sponsors pick from that list and try to decide what to give them. Families aren't guaranteed they'll get everything on the list but they usually get a pretty good amount."
If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, you can contact Sydow at toys@familypromisecv.org or 715-834-4357.