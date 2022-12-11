'Advent at the Ager' celebrates Nordic traditions

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People celebrated the holidays in a traditional Nordic way on Saturday at Eau Claire's Ager Museum.
'Advent at the Ager' is over two decades old, and this was their first year back since the pandemic.
At the Ager Museum, several dozen people were able to eat traditional Nordic food like rosettes and herring while singing holiday music together.
"It's kind of an organizational effort in bringing together a whole lot of people who will volunteer to bake this wonderful array of foods and to bring them here, and to make sure that everyone here is safely served. We're still anxious about COVID," said Doug Pearson, Board Member at the Ager Museum.
At one point, Ivar Lunde told a musical story that his parents used to tell him and his siblings at this time of year when he was a kid in the 1950s.
The Ager Museum, near downtown Eau Claire, is home to the center for Nordic culture in the Chippewa Valley for the past 30 years.