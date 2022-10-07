Affordable books for $2 and under at new library bookstore

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Many new features came with the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library renovations, including a new bookstore.
Friends of the Library is a small nonprofit whose mission is to encourage literacy, development, and discovery through the use of the library.
They used to set up four giant book sales a year, but now, they have their own permanent space on floor zero of the library.
Most of the books are used, and only cost anywhere from 25 cents to $2. All the proceeds go back to the library and the nonprofit's literacy programs.
The bookstore's development coordinator said they wanted a space for many years, so it's a long-time coming.
"My volunteers are extremely excited to have this space. They just love it. We are a strong volunteer-led organization. We only have two staff people on here and the rest of it is all done by volunteers. Every volunteer that I have is passionate about books, is passionate about literacy, passionate about getting the community reading," said Stacy Yearous, the program and development coordinator for Friends of the Library.
The bookstore is open whenever the library is open. If you don't see a volunteer, you can drop the money into a donation box on the wall by the checkout desk.
Officials said they're also looking for more volunteers and book donations.
You can also purchase books on their website.