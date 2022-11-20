After 17 years, Phoenix Park is home to seven historical markers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In 2005, there were plans to put seven historical plaques in Phoenix Park, but only two made it in. On Sunday, the rest of the plaques were finally placed in the park.
The historical plaques explain just a little bit about the history of the area, from the 1837 treaty with the Ojibwe, to immigrants coming to Eau Claire via steamboat on the Chippewa River. The five added plaques are titled 'Boundary,' 'Eau Claire Clear Water,' 'Destination,' 'Manufacturing Center,' and 'New Home.' Each plaque is attached to a boulder, and it corresponds with engraved wording in the walkway of the Phoenix Park Trails.
"Earlier there were Native Americans that have been in here, and there's a plaque talking about that, and then different migrations to kind of businesses that have been down here, those kinds of things. There's been a very brief history, little milestones we might see in the city over a period of years," said Dave Peterson, President of the Eau Claire Community Parks Association.
The plaques cost approximately $6,500 and was paid for by the Eau Claire Community Parks Association using a surplus of money they had left over from other projects. The Community Parks association is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to help enhance parks in Eau Claire.