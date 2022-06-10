After spring cancellation, Banbury Art Crawl gets a "Redeux" this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The 12th annual Banbury Art Crawl was originally planned for February, but they had to cancel due to the COVID omicron variant surge. Now, they are getting a "Redeux."
About 40 artists and local businesses will be participating in the event at Banbury place on Galloway Drive in Eau Claire. There will also be food trucks, live music and a DJ at the event.
Local illustrator Mark Lone said he’s excited to be a part of such a supportive community of local artists.
"It's been pretty awesome to find some like-minded artists," Lone said. "I try to help them and they try to help me, and I've learned so much working around other artists about how to run my business better. It's always a work in progress, you know?"
The event kicks off on June 10 at 4 pm and runs until 9, and then re-opens on Saturday, June 11 from 9 to 4. It is free and open to the public.
Check out the full schedule or sign up to volunteer here.