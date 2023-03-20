After third fire in four months, firefighter speaks to concerns of historic Banbury Place

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Banbury place saw yet another fire Sunday night. With all the industrial equipment and chemicals in its buildings, fire officials are answering questions on if these fires are of concern to the historic site or the community.
In December, a dumpster connected to the building caught fire. In February, firefighters put out a fire in a rubber mixer, and Sunday night a fire started in a chimney stack — all at rubber supplier American Phoenix.
Eau Claire Fire Department battalion chief Jaime Burkhardt said when you have chemicals and industrial equipment close together, accidents are bound to happen. But the businesses at Banbury are strictly regulated, and crews are more than prepared when things do go wrong.
"The buildings are relatively safe," Burkhardt said. "Obviously with the age and the size of the building that's going to present us with additional issues, but that's something that we train for. That's something that, from a fire prevention point, we're very proactive with, to make sure that we understand the building and the risks that're involved."
Burkhardt said they do detailed inspections at least twice a year, reviewing the building's layout, equipment, and number of employees.
He added with buildings as old as Banbury, there is less concern of collapse since it's made of heavier timber than modern buildings. Overall, he said as long as the businesses inside are practicing their established safety procedures, the building should be just fine.
Burkhardt said so far, they believe Sunday night's fire to be an accident, but it is still under investigation.