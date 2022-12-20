Airport in Eau Claire preps for winter storm ahead of holiday weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Airports and airlines are prepping for this week's winter storm, including our local Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Officials said the airport's team is small, but prior to any storm, they're busy checking equipment, supplies, and staffing needs.
Earlier Tuesday, News 18 saw crews plowing one of the runways.
Airport director Charity Zich said during inclement weather, they try to reduce the number of surfaces they keep open, and try to keep at least the primary runway and associated taxiway open.
They do have other aircraft operations besides the commercial airline Sun Country, and unless conditions are really bad or all operations are canceled, the airport generally does not close.
"No matter what airline you're traveling with, I would always recommend checking an updated flight status before you head to the airport and always be flexible. Have a plan B in place. You just never know when things might change," Zich said.
Sun Country flights may experience delays or cancellations due to forecasted weather conditions. Passengers who purchased tickets to or from Eau Claire and several other Midwest airports may rebook another Sun Country flight at no additional cost if:
- The original tickets were bought before Monday.
- Your travel was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.
- New travel begins by December 30th.
- Space is available within the same cabin as the original ticket.
Passengers who wish to cancel can retain the full value of their ticket in the form of Sun Country credit.
For more on Sun Country's Midwest Weather Waiver, click/tap here.