Airport in Eau Claire preps for winter storm ahead of holiday weekend

...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...

.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches
of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds will be
relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be
a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early
Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph
and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across
southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch
continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will begin
a bit later.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from noon Wednesday to 6
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Airport in Eau Claire preps for winter storm ahead of holiday weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Plowing snow at airport
Katrina Lim

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Airports and airlines are prepping for this week's winter storm, including our local Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

Officials said the airport's team is small, but prior to any storm, they're busy checking equipment, supplies, and staffing needs.

Earlier Tuesday, News 18 saw crews plowing one of the runways.

Airport director Charity Zich said during inclement weather, they try to reduce the number of surfaces they keep open, and try to keep at least the primary runway and associated taxiway open.

They do have other aircraft operations besides the commercial airline Sun Country, and unless conditions are really bad or all operations are canceled, the airport generally does not close.

"No matter what airline you're traveling with, I would always recommend checking an updated flight status before you head to the airport and always be flexible.  Have a plan B in place.  You just never know when things might change," Zich said.

Sun Country flights may experience delays or cancellations due to forecasted weather conditions.  Passengers who purchased tickets to or from Eau Claire and several other Midwest airports may rebook another Sun Country flight at no additional cost if:

- The original tickets were bought before Monday.

- Your travel was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

- New travel begins by December 30th.

- Space is available within the same cabin as the original ticket.

Passengers who wish to cancel can retain the full value of their ticket in the form of Sun Country credit.

For more on Sun Country's Midwest Weather Waiver, click/tap here.

