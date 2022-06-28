All-Star sendoff: Brieske, Shaw cap run at WBCA event

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Mekhi Shaw and Chad Brieske have developed a strong relationship over the last five years.
They've experienced success on and off the court, highlighted by a Big Rivers Conference championship last season and Shaw committing to play college basketball at Southwest Minnesota State University.
This week, Shaw will lace up the sneakers for his coach one last time at the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 1 All-Star Game in Wisconsin Dells.
"He represents everything that this All-Star game is about," Brieske said of Shaw. "I'm really excited for him that he was able to be selected for this honor."
Brieske was selected as a coach for the Division 1 game, which is Thursday evening at JustAgame Fieldhouse. Memorial assistant coaches Brandon Gullicksrud and Kyle Kaufman will join Brieske on the bench.
"It's a great honor to go down there and coach high-level kids in the summer and kind of see them off as their last event as a high school player in Wisconsin is something pretty special," Brieske said.
"It will be great," Shaw said. "He has always taken care of me, he's a great coach. I'm glad I'm able to have him one more time."
