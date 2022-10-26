Alternative side parking begins in Eau Claire next week

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you park on the street, you're going to need to start paying attention to the calendar parking schedule very soon.
Beginning Tuesday, November 1, drivers in Eau Claire will be required to park their car on one side of the street or the other depending on the day, with a ticket for parking on the wrong side costing you $30.
On even numbered days, you can park on the even-numbered address side of the street. On odd numbered days you have to park on the odd-numbered address side of the street.
According to the city of Eau Claire website, alternative side parking is done to make it easier for snow to get cleared. It also helps buses and emergency vehicles get down a road when snow makes them narrower.
Alternative side parking ends in Eau Claire on May 1.
In Altoona, calendar parking works the same way and runs from November 15 through April 15. Altoona Police say on their website that if you have a usable driveway or way to park off the street, you are not allowed to street-park between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m.
In Chippewa Falls, they do not follow a calendar parking system. Rather, Chippewa Falls Police say they do not allow overnight parking on city streets between November 15 and March 31. Vehicles are also not allowed to be parked on the street for more than 30 minuets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.