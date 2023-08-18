Altoona annexes land from Town of Washington, development plans raise concerns among neighbors

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (WQOW)- Neighbors are voicing their concerns over development plans after 122 acres were annexed from the Town of Washington into the city of Altoona.
In May, the Altoona City Council approved the annexation of land north of Nine Mile Creek Road and County Highway SS from the Town of Washington. That area is now part of Altoona city limits.
"Of course we're disappointed," Town of Washington chairperson Bob Solberg said. "What it looks like will happen is Altoona's going to build out a high density, city-like development in the middle of a low density housing unit within the Town of Washington."
64 acres of that land was approved for rezoning last week, and a preliminary plat for the area was submitted.
Named "Whitetail Woods", the preliminary plat would add 175 lots for single-family, twin-home, and multiple-family housing. That plan is causing some neighbors to speak out with concerns.
"Its just too dense," Matthew Miller, a neighbor of the annexed area, said. "This isn't the city. We chose to live out here because it's rural."
Miller said one of his biggest concerns is the increased traffic the proposed development would bring to town roads.
"It's going to block up traffic and then people are going to start funneling through my neighborhood and the surrounding neighborhood, speeding, trying to get to work on time," he said. "It just really concerns me."
Miller said he has been in frequent contact with officials with the city of Altoona and the Town of Washington, and spoken at multiple meetings to voice his concerns.
Altoona city officials were not available for an interview on Friday, but said the proposed development would support housing affordability by providing a wider range of housing options. It would also promote controlled growth, and address the region's imbalance between home ownership and rental housing.
This is the second recent annexation of land from the Town of Washington.
A legal battle is ongoing between the town and the city of Eau Claire over the annexation of 438 acres. Solberg said these annexations are concerning for the town.
"We've recognized that lands would be annexed, but they would do so in more of an orderly fashion," Solberg said. "I would suggest that both these recent annexations by Altoona and Eau Claire have been very aggressive."
Solberg said the Town of Washington is not currently planning to file a lawsuit against the annexation, but they might challenge the road developments that would connect the town with the annexed land.
A public hearing for the preliminary Whitetail Woods plat was scheduled for Monday, but has been rescheduled due to an Altoona city ordinance that requires at least 30 days between the hearing and when the plan is submitted. That meeting will be scheduled for a later date.