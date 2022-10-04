 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Altoona, Regis advance tennis players to sectionals

  • Updated
  • 0
100422 Regis Altoona tennis subsectionals

Regis High School's Brittany Martin prepares to hit a ball during a rally with Altoona High School's Josie Rechek at the WIAA subsectional tournament at Menard Tennis Center on October 4, 2022.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Both the Altoona Rails and Regis Ramblers have advanced players to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sectional tournament later this week.

Altoona's Ava Bremer and Regis' Colleen Callaghan won their opening matches in the flight 1 singles bracket at the Altoona subsectional tournament at Menard Tennis Center. Players only need to reach the semifinals in flight 1 singles and doubles. In all other flights, players much reach the finals to advance to sectionals.

Full results available here

In flight 2 singles, Altoona's Josie Rechek defeated Regis' Brittany Martin in three sets to advance.

In flight 1 doubles, both Altoona and Regis advanced teams to Thursday's sectional tournament at Menard Tennis Center.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you