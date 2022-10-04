Altoona, Regis advance tennis players to sectionals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Both the Altoona Rails and Regis Ramblers have advanced players to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sectional tournament later this week.
Altoona's Ava Bremer and Regis' Colleen Callaghan won their opening matches in the flight 1 singles bracket at the Altoona subsectional tournament at Menard Tennis Center. Players only need to reach the semifinals in flight 1 singles and doubles. In all other flights, players much reach the finals to advance to sectionals.
In flight 2 singles, Altoona's Josie Rechek defeated Regis' Brittany Martin in three sets to advance.
In flight 1 doubles, both Altoona and Regis advanced teams to Thursday's sectional tournament at Menard Tennis Center.