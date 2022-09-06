 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Altoona/Regis golf wins inaugural Northwest Wisconsin Classic

  • Updated
  • 0
090622 Altoona/Regis golf team wins Northwest Wisconsin Classic

Members of the Altoona/Regis golf team pose with their championship trophy after winning the Northwest Wisconsin Classic at Whitetail Golf Course on September 6, 2022.

COLFAX (WQOW) - Led by top ten finishes from three golfers, the Altoona/Regis girls golf team won the inaugural Northwest Wisconsin Classic Tuesday at Whitetail Golf Course.

Altoona/Regis finished with a team score of 382, 18 strokes better than host Colfax/Elk Mound. Osseo-Fairchild High School finished third (411).

090622 Colfax/Elk Mound golf team Northwest Wisconsin Classic

Members of the Colfax/Elk Mound girls golf team pose with their runner-up trophy at the Northwest Wisconsin Classic at Whitetail Golf Course on September 6, 2022.

Full team results are below:

1. Altoona/Regis, 382

2. Colfax/Elk Mound, 400

3. Osseo-Fairchild, 411

4. Saint Croix Central, 413

5. Ellsworth, 419

6. Black River Falls, 431

6. Arcadia, 431

8. Osceola, 432

9. Bloomer, 437

10. Stanley-Boyd, 453

11. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 477

12. Grantsburg, 491

090622 Belle Kongshaug putts at Whitetail Golf Course

Colfax/Elk Mound freshman Belle Kongshaug lines up a putt on the third hole during the Northwest Wisconsin Classic at Whitetail Golf Course on September 6, 2022.

Colfax/Elk Mound freshman Belle Kongshaug won medalist honors with a 6-over par 77. 

Top ten individual results are below:

1. Belle Kongshaug (Colfax/Elk Mound), 77

2. Elli Anderson (Altoona/Regis), 86

3. Whitney Sonsalla (Arcadia), 89*

4. Kayley Bayer (Ellsworth), 89

5. Lauren Anderson (Altoona/Regis), 91

6. Emerson Felmlee (Stanley-Boyd), 93*

7. Julia Moats (Mondovi), 93

8. Karalyn Skinner (Altoona/Regis), 94*

9. Kaitlyn Bohl (Bloomer), 94

10. Trinity Knudtson (Osseo-Fairchild), 94

*Won tiebreaker

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you