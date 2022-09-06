Altoona/Regis golf wins inaugural Northwest Wisconsin Classic

COLFAX (WQOW) - Led by top ten finishes from three golfers, the Altoona/Regis girls golf team won the inaugural Northwest Wisconsin Classic Tuesday at Whitetail Golf Course.
Altoona/Regis finished with a team score of 382, 18 strokes better than host Colfax/Elk Mound. Osseo-Fairchild High School finished third (411).
Full team results are below:
1. Altoona/Regis, 382
2. Colfax/Elk Mound, 400
3. Osseo-Fairchild, 411
4. Saint Croix Central, 413
5. Ellsworth, 419
6. Black River Falls, 431
6. Arcadia, 431
8. Osceola, 432
9. Bloomer, 437
10. Stanley-Boyd, 453
11. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 477
12. Grantsburg, 491
Colfax/Elk Mound freshman Belle Kongshaug won medalist honors with a 6-over par 77.
Top ten individual results are below:
1. Belle Kongshaug (Colfax/Elk Mound), 77
2. Elli Anderson (Altoona/Regis), 86
3. Whitney Sonsalla (Arcadia), 89*
4. Kayley Bayer (Ellsworth), 89
5. Lauren Anderson (Altoona/Regis), 91
6. Emerson Felmlee (Stanley-Boyd), 93*
7. Julia Moats (Mondovi), 93
8. Karalyn Skinner (Altoona/Regis), 94*
9. Kaitlyn Bohl (Bloomer), 94
10. Trinity Knudtson (Osseo-Fairchild), 94
*Won tiebreaker