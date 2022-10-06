Altoona, Regis, Rice Lake, Mondovi advance players to state tennis meet

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Four Chippewa Valley girls tennis teams will have at least one representative at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association individual state tournament next week.
Altoona High School advanced two doubles team and singles player Josie Rechek at Thursday's Division 2 sectional tournament at Menard Tennis Center.
Eau Claire Regis High School advanced its top singles player, Colleen Callaghan, and its top doubles team of Teigan Petersilka and Olivia Zavaleta.
Rice Lake High School advanced its top doubles team of Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin.
Mondovi High School advanced its top singles player Caitlyn Stadter.
The individual state tournament begins next Thursday at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.
Altoona's flight 2 doubles team of Sofia Bach and Katelyn Beltz rallied from an opening set loss against Rice Lake's team of Kendra Richter and Emily Scheu to win the sectional title. After taking the second set, 6-2, the Railroaders' duo won 10-5 in set three.
Regis' Ashley Chilson and Therese Kern were crowned champions at flight 3 singles and flight 4 singles, respectively.