Altoona, Regis tie for 2nd at tennis sectionals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Altoona Railroaders and Eau Claire Regis tennis teams each advanced a player to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament on Thursday.
Dan Harris will represent Altoona in the singles tournament, while Alex Erickson will do the same for Regis after both reached the semifinals at Thursday's Division 2 sectional tournament, held at Menard Tennis Center.
La Crosse Aquinas won the team title with 54 points. Altoona, Regis and Antigo High School tied for second place with 21 points each.
Full results can be found here
Baldwin-Woodville High School advanced its Flight 1 doubles team of Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker after the duo reached the semifinals.