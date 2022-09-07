 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Altoona tennis tops Regis/McDonell, other prep scores

  • Updated
  • 0

The Warriors and Raiders both rallied on the road in the second half of their matches Tuesday

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

Girls high school tennis

Altoona 4, Regis/McDonell 3

Menomonie 7, Chippewa Falls 0

High school volleyball

Bloomer 3, Cameron 0

Stanley-Boyd 3, Loyal 0

Rice Lake 3, Altoona 0

Osseo-Fairchild 3, Eleva-Strum 0

Gilmanton 3, Coulee Christian 1

Spring Valley 3, Pepin/Alma 0

Boys high school soccer

Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 3

Arcadia 2, Chippewa Falls 1 - recap here

Rice Lake 1, Superior 1 - recap here

Somerset 2, Altoona 0

Winter 3, Flambeau 1

Girls high school swimming and diving

Eau Claire North 99, Rice Lake 91 - recap here

Men's college soccer

UW-Eau Claire 5, St. Scholastica 0 - game recap here

Women's college soccer

UW-Stout 0, UW-Superior 0

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

Recommended for you