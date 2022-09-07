Altoona tennis tops Regis/McDonell, other prep scores

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
Girls high school tennis
Altoona 4, Regis/McDonell 3
Menomonie 7, Chippewa Falls 0
High school volleyball
Bloomer 3, Cameron 0
Stanley-Boyd 3, Loyal 0
Rice Lake 3, Altoona 0
Osseo-Fairchild 3, Eleva-Strum 0
Gilmanton 3, Coulee Christian 1
Spring Valley 3, Pepin/Alma 0
Boys high school soccer
Hudson 4, Eau Claire Memorial 3
Arcadia 2, Chippewa Falls 1 - recap here
Rice Lake 1, Superior 1 - recap here
Somerset 2, Altoona 0
Winter 3, Flambeau 1
Girls high school swimming and diving
Eau Claire North 99, Rice Lake 91 - recap here
Men's college soccer
UW-Eau Claire 5, St. Scholastica 0 - game recap here
Women's college soccer
UW-Stout 0, UW-Superior 0