Altoona's 'Frosty Fun' Series Presents Fun Outdoor Activities

Altoona (WOQW) - Altoona's Frosty Fun series is back.
People can enjoy plenty of fun activities during this nearly three-month long event.
Some of the activities include a virtual snowman building competition, a snowshoe hike, a sledding hill race, and an ice fishing competition, to name a few.
"There's multiple different events that you can take place in, they're all family friendly. They're all a little bit different to keep the excitement of winter in Wisconsin ongoing throughout the lengthy winter," said Kassandra Humke, recreation supervisor for the City of Altoona's Parks and Recreation department.
The activity is hosted by the city of Altoona Parks and Recreation Department. It is also part of the Eau Claire Wintermission project, which is a program designed to reduce social isolation and support physical activity in the winter.
Most of the information for these events can be found online. For some there is a registration that is encouraged, but not required.
