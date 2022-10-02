AMC Theater in Oakwood Mall permanently closing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After the lights come on after Sunday night's final showing, the AMC Classic movie theater inside Oakwood Mall will be permanently closed.
The location's general manager, Andrew Draz, told News 18 the decision to close on Sunday was due to "several reasons."
Moviegoers learned of the closure from a sign on the door that read: "As of end of business day, Sunday October 2nd, this AMC Classic location will be permanently closed. Thank you so much for your many years of patronage."