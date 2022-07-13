American Red Cross: Blood donations dropped in June

You may take a summer vacation, but the need for blood never does.
According to American Red Cross officials, there was a 12% drop in blood donations in June on the national scale, but only a 2% drop in Wisconsin, which is better, but it's still a drop, and it is concerning for Red Cross officials.
Part of the reason for the drop is because the weather is getting nicer and people are getting out more or going on vacation. This is the first major drop for blood donations at the American Red Cross since the holiday season earlier this year.
They say there are a number of reasons to give blood, mainly because some people desperately need it.
"There's always the feel-good of making a donation and hopefully helping to save a life," said Justin Kern, communications director at the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.
He said during the month of July, if you donate blood, you get inserted into a giveaway for various types of beach gear.
There is an American Red Cross location in Altoona where you can schedule a blood donation. Click here for the website.