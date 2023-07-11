American Red Cross fears blood shortage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Demand is outweighing supply at the American Red Cross, and they say they're facing a possible blood donation shortage.
The Red Cross fears a forthcoming blood shortage because 50,000 fewer donations were collected than expected over the past 2 months.
Due to the short shelf life that blood donations have the Red Cross needs a constant supply coming in.
Red Cross volunteer Dan Schillinger says the summer and the time around the holidays are usually tough. But 50,000 fewer donations than expected, set off an alarm.
"We have shipped out more blood over the last two months than we have taken in and that gets concerning, you know you like to have the amount of blood coming in and the amount going out be about equal," he said. "And we're sending out more blood right now than we're collecting, so that's why we're asking donors to sign up and come in and donate."
He says donated blood takes two to three days to process, so it's better to donate sooner rather than later.
The Red Cross is looking for all blood types and you can sign up to donate online or through the Red Cross app. We have details for signing up here.