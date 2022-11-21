"An attack on queer people in Colorado Springs is an attack on queer people in Eau Claire": Local LGBTQ+ community affected by shooting

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The LGBTQ+ community in the Chippewa Valley is sharing their grief after another targeted attack over the weekend, when five people were killed and 25 hurt in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado.
Christopher Jorgenson, executive director of Diversity, Inclusion and Leadership at UW-Eau Claire, said he felt grief, anguish, and rage when he heard the news, but he also felt unsurprised.
"It makes perfect sense when you belong to a community that is continually vilified, legislated against, demonized, invalidated in the United States, to have acts of violence perpetrated against us," Jorgenson said.
This isn't the first time a space meant to be safe for the LGBTQ+ community has been a target of violence. In 2016, a shooter killed 49 people and injured 53 more at Pulse, an LGBTQ+ bar in Orlando, Florida.
Jorgenson said such violence is a natural result of anti-queer rhetoric he's been seeing both nationally and in Eau Claire. One example, he said, was a federal lawsuit recently filed against the Eau Claire Area School District regarding its gender identity policy.
While he said a shooting is a worst-case scenario, Jorgenson added, "You simply cannot talk about gun violence against queer people without also talking about everything that leads up to gun violence."
He said many in the LGBTQ+ community already live with a certain amount of fear to be themselves publicly. According to Jorgenson, targeted acts of violence like at Club Q in Colorado are reminders of why.
"People in Eau Claire, whether they are queer or allies of queer people, feel it deeply and feel it very personally," Jorgenson said. "An attack on queer people in Colorado Springs is an attack on queer people in Eau Claire, and in Wisconsin and in any other state."
He said seeing mass violence like this can increase depression, anxiety, feelings of alienation and thoughts of suicide in the LGBTQ+ community.
Jorgenson said it's more important now than ever for the community and its allies to be active in speaking up, and voting against anti-queer legislation.