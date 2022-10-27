Animal surrenders surge in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Animal surrenders to the Eau Claire County Humane Association (ECCHA) are surging, and it needs the public's help to keep up with demand.
Addie Erdmann, ECCHA marketing and development director told News 18 the typical wait time to surrender an animal used to be about two or three weeks, but right now the surrenders are booked until mid-December.
Leadership was unsure why pet surrenders have jumped but said tough economic times could be a factor. Erdmann said they are committed to caring for every animal that needs their help, but are encouraging people to look at all of their options before surrendering a pet.
"If you are in a spot where you can hang onto your pet for a while, there are lots of alternatives you can do," Erdmann said. "One, you could be a foster family through us, so legally the dog is ours, but it stays in at your house until it gets adopted. There is a website called 'adoptapethome,' where you can make your own profile for the animal, and you actually take applications yourself."
The ECCHA also said they are willing to help with basic needs like food, dishes, litter or basic care for those who are struggling financially.
If you need help caring for your pet, or would like to help the ECCHA keep up with demand, please visit the ECCHA website, or call 715-839-4747.