...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches possible.

* WHERE...Pierce, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Annual Farm Show draws large crowds

Tractors at Farm Show

Farm equipment filled the Chippewa Valley Expo Center during the Eau Claire Farm Show.

 Sam Fristed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People packed the Chippewa Valley Expo Center Tuesday for the 59th annual Eau Claire Farm Show.

It's all to see the latest in agriculture technology. Hosted by North County Enterprise, this free event saw dozens of booths presenting various advancements, supplies, and machines to area farmers.

Mark Misch of DCC Waterbeds said he likes the large crowds because he gets to network with fellow ag folks.

"The favorite part is always the farmers. You get to see a lot of different people with a lot of different situations and they're curious, they're interested. They're trying to improve and so it's always nice to get together with them," said Misch. 

Organizers estimate 5,000 people attended the show. The event ends Wednesday and is open again from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

