Annual Farm Show draws large crowds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People packed the Chippewa Valley Expo Center Tuesday for the 59th annual Eau Claire Farm Show.
It's all to see the latest in agriculture technology. Hosted by North County Enterprise, this free event saw dozens of booths presenting various advancements, supplies, and machines to area farmers.
Mark Misch of DCC Waterbeds said he likes the large crowds because he gets to network with fellow ag folks.
"The favorite part is always the farmers. You get to see a lot of different people with a lot of different situations and they're curious, they're interested. They're trying to improve and so it's always nice to get together with them," said Misch.
Organizers estimate 5,000 people attended the show. The event ends Wednesday and is open again from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.