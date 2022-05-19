Annual "Pack It Up, Pass It On" event finds homes for unwanted UWEC student furniture

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The end of the semester at UW-Eau Claire signals the start of the moving out process for many students, which can lead to a lot of unwanted furniture left curbside here in Eau Claire. The annual "Pack It Up, Pass It On" event looks to remedy this problem, while putting those unwanted items to good use.
The event is May 19 and 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Water Street parking lot across from the Haas Fine Arts Center.
The event is sponsored by the Student Office of Sustainability, and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department will be on site to help coordinate drop-off of items and make sure they go to the proper destination, even if that’s the trash.
"We partnered with GFL this year as our garbage company, so they bring the dumpsters down so we can put anything that isn't usable anymore in those dumpsters," Iris Casey, an environmental health specialist with the Eau-Claire City-County Health Department, said. "We get chairs, couches, mattresses, lots of futons -- we get a lot of futons -- office chairs and desks."
The Health Department has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and Family Promise this year, and they tell us they can accept just about anything except for most electronics. There is a separate event for electronics, Clean Sweep, which is May 21 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 525 Park Ridge Court in Eau Claire.
This program is specifically for the UW-Eau Claire student move-out. A student ID is required to participate.