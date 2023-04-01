 Skip to main content
April Fools Day Pillow Fight sends feathers flying downtown

  • Updated
pillow fight

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you noticed some feathers floating around downtown on Saturday, it was probably after Volume One's April Fools Day Pillow Fight.

Dozens came to the Oxbow Hotel, armed with a pillow in-hand, ready to send some feathers flying for five adrenaline-filled minutes.

The event has been held on and off since 2006, but this is the first time that it has been held since 2017.

"We're just trying to have a little bit of fun, and bring a little bit of levity to the community and have a fun five-minute pillow fight here to bring people together," said Jake Smith, a pillow inspector from Volume One.

After the feathery fight ended, there was a costume contest, with gift cards to local businesses on the line.

Out of all the pillow fighters there on Saturday, there were some seasoned professionals but a lot of people said it was their first time participating in the fight.

