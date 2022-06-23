Area athletes reflect on 50 years of Title IX

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Fifty years later, Title IX's impact continues to increase.
Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of the Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which protects students from sexual discrimination in educational programs and activities.
Through the decades, the Chippewa Valley has seen more girls participate in sports, and more programs offered. Recent examples include the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association offering girls wrestling and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire starting a women's lacrosse team.
News 18 asked athletes from Eau Claire North High School and Eau Claire Memorial High School Thursday what it means to be able to participate in sports.
"I never thought I'd do wrestling a year ago," North senior Cambree Lokken said. "Getting to do this with the boys is just, it's really fun."