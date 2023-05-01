Area brewery plans to open new downtown Eau Claire location

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local brewery is moving into a historic building in downtown Eau Claire, but before it opens, it's asking the Landmarks Commission to approve its signage.
The Grand is a historic building in downtown Eau Claire, built in 1929 and located on the corner of Graham and Grand Avenues.
Owners of the property, JCap Development and Construction, say floors three to six are apartments. The second floor is occupied by Wendel Architecture, and its newest tenant is leasing the first floor.
"We're very excited about opening a second taproom location in downtown Eau Claire," said Ryan Stolt, owner of Bloomer Brewing Company.
Bloomer Brewing Company currently operates a small craft beer brewery, but this summer, owner Stolt plans to open another taproom called The Vault at the Grand.
"Our business has slowly been growing over the last 10 years since we founded it, and we had an opportunity to lease The Grand here from JCap Realty here in Eau Claire and we're very excited," Stolt said.
After some remodeling is done, Stolt said they'll have a big bar, seating area, and a small kitchen to serve pizza and appetizers. The original bank vault of the building will stay intact.
"We are actually also planning on operating a coffee shop during morning hours out of the space as well," Stolt said. "We are partnered up with Bohemian Ovens out of Bloomer."
At Monday night's Landmarks Commission meeting, they will vote on whether to approve a new roof sign for The Grand, as well as a sign for The Vault and the construction of a second entrance on Graham Avenue.
"They presented some options, whether it's a wall sign, an awning sign or a projecting sign. They would only get one sign per Street so they've given some different options for the Landmarks' consideration," said city planning manager Ned Noel.
If approved by the commission, JCap and Bloomer Brewing can move forward with their plans.
"I think it's a great use for the property. It's a great location downtown. High visibility. A lot of foot traffic. So hopefully the new tenant does well," Noel said.
JCap officials estimate renovations for The Vault will cost between $300,000 to $400,000. If everything goes smoothly, Stolt hopes to open the vault in early August.