Area food pantries preparing for surge as pandemic SNAP benefits end

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Area food pantries are getting ready for a surge of people in need, after the federal program that provided extra food stamp benefits during the pandemic ended March 1.
The program started in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It gave extra support to people in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
The program provided an additional $95 in food stamps each month or more depending on household size.
These extra benefits were phased out in states around the country in February and ended in Wisconsin on March 1. That means Wisconsin residents using SNAP will receive around $95 less each month than before.
With the end of the program, Feed My People food bank in Eau Claire is getting ready to serve even more people in need.
Suzanne Becker, executive director at Feed My People, said they are already seeing an increase in need.
"We're already seeing a lot more activity. A lot of families are having a lot of anxiety," Becker said. "There's a lot of folks who were just barely getting by and with inflation still being high and food prices this is just making it very difficult for them."
Becker said she encourages anyone who needs help, or wants to help those in need, to reach out to local food pantries. Click here for a list of area resources.
The Wisconsin Food Share program itself has not ended, only the added benefits. Food Share is still available for Wisconsin residents to sign up.