Area kids bond at Memorial's We Are ONE camp

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - AJ stole my microphone, then stole my heart.
The 5-year-old with an interest in sports commentary was quizzing members of the Eau Claire Memorial football team Tuesday during the team's We Are ONE camp, an inclusive event for special needs students.
AJ was one of about 20 campers that participated in drills and other football-related activities outside Memorial High School. This is the third year of the event that Old Abes head coach Rob Scott brought with him when he took the job.