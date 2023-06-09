Area law enforcement hold training drill at Memorial High School

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- There was a heavy law enforcement presence at Memorial High School in Eau Claire Friday morning, but there was no emergency.
The Eau Claire Police Department, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, and regional response teams held trainings and drills inside the school.
ECPD Deputy Chief of Police Derek Thomas said drills like this help agencies if they need to respond to real incidents.
"It puts them in a training environment that it might be real, and working throughout the multitude of doors and classrooms and searching and the exhaustion that goes along with that," Thomas said.
Cory Schalinske, captain of field operations for the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, said, "It gives our personnel an inside look at the school and the facility so they remember it."
In the drill scenario, a student had become violent with the School Resource Officer and taken other students hostage. The drill gives different agencies a chance to work together and share resources.
"It's better to prepare ahead of time, obviously, and know who we are working with," Schalinske said. "We work with the police department every day, so to show up to a scene and see familiar faces, to know what our operations are going to consist of so we can provide top notch service, is critical."
While the drill was conducted at the school, Thomas said the skills can be applied to other places and situations throughout the community.
"This is all for the safety of the community," Thomas said. "Even though we're focused right here at the school for this particular scenario, it can be utilized and certainly be transferred anywhere else in the community."
Officials from the Department of Investigation were there to evaluate the training and provide feedback.
Thomas said the department holds large regional drills like this around once a year.