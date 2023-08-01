Area prep football teams hold first practice of season

(WQOW) - Energy and excitement headlined the first day of practice for area prep football teams on Tuesday.
Regis was the first program to take the field, holding its traditional midnight practice early Tuesday morning.
Eau Claire North held two practices during the daylight. Eau Claire Memorial, Altoona and Eleva-Strum all held workouts in the afternoon and evening.
The first games of the 2023 season will be Thursday, August 17.
Watch WQOW's Countdown to Kickoff special on Wednesday, August 16, at 6:30 p.m.