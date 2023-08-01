 Skip to main content
Area prep football teams hold first practice of season

  Updated
  • 0
080123 prep football teams hold first practices

Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North and Altoona were among the teams to practice Tuesday afternoon on the opening day of the 2023 WIAA 11-player football season.

Tuesday marked the start of a new prep football season for Regis, Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial

(WQOW) - Energy and excitement headlined the first day of practice for area prep football teams on Tuesday.

Regis was the first program to take the field, holding its traditional midnight practice early Tuesday morning.

Hear from area teams as they begin their 2023 seasons

Eau Claire North held two practices during the daylight. Eau Claire Memorial, Altoona and Eleva-Strum all held workouts in the afternoon and evening.

The first games of the 2023 season will be Thursday, August 17.

Watch WQOW's Countdown to Kickoff special on Wednesday, August 16, at 6:30 p.m.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

