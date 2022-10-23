Area students share their work at the Young Writers Showcase

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Local elementary and middle schoolers got the chance to share their creative writing and meet with authors this weekend.
The Chippewa Valley Book Festival hosted a Young Writers Showcase at Eau Claire's Grand Theater, where area students shared their poetry, prose, and stories.
18 students in third through eighth grade from across the Chippewa Valley were selected by a committee to read their writings.
Judy Dekan, chair of the selection committee, said the showcase is a valuable event for the students that helps both their writing and public speaking skills.
"It's that extra piece for them to maybe spur them on yes, they can be young authors some day,'" Dekan said. "They get the chance not only to write, submit, and have it be reviewed by reviewers, but then they also get to present it."
Dekan said earlier this week the students were able to meet with a local artist and publisher to turn their writing into books.
Students who participated in the Writers Showcase will also get the chance to meet different authors presenting at Dotters Bookstore in Eau Claire this Tuesday.