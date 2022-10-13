Area tennis players advance at state tournament

MADISON (WQOW) - Area tennis players are one step closer to winning a state championship.
Thursday marked the opening day of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls individual tennis state championship in Madison.
Memorial’s Livvy Parrett and Kim Harvey DOMINATE to win their first doubles match 6-1, 6-1! They’ll hold it down for the Old Abes on Friday #wiaatennis @OldAbeAthletics @WQOW pic.twitter.com/M2i6o0iNo4— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) October 13, 2022
In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial's doubles team of Livy Parrett and Kimberly Harvey advanced to Friday's second round with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Sun Prairie East's team of Reagan Schwartzer and Grace Kramschuster.
Eau Claire North’s lone qualifiers Morgan Presler and Leah Nelson are knocked out of the D1 Doubles bracket with in straight sets. Hudson’s Grace Lewis and Grace Hanson advanced to Friday with a straight sets win #wiaatennis @ECN_Athletics pic.twitter.com/q9yoXuTiEw— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) October 13, 2022
Eau Claire North's team of Morgan Presler and Leah Nelson lost 6-2, 6-1 to Madison West's team of Tyra Gustavson and Molly Ryan.
Menomonie's duo of Anna Wheeler and Jaycie Luzinski lost 6-2, 6-0 to Middelton's team of Ashley Andler and Amy Li.
Hudson High School and New Richmond High School both advanced a doubles team to Friday.
Full results for Division 1 doubles can be found here
In singles play, Memorial's Ava Erickson lost in the opening round to Neenah's Izzy Murray.
Hudson's Lily Holmberg advanced to the second round before losing to Kenosha Indian Trail's Lainy Ristau. New Richmond's Izzy Brinkman lost in the first round to Notre Dame de la Baie Academy's Lucy Lawton.
Full results for Division 1 singles can be found here
In Division 2, Regis/McDonell's Colleen Callaghan defeated Lake Mills' Claudia Curtis 6-4, 7-5 in the opening round of singles play.
Her teammate Brittany Martin lost in the opening round, along with Altoona's Josie Rechek and Ava Bremer, and Mondovi's Caitlyn Stadter.
Full results for Division 2 singles can be found here
In doubles play, Rice Lake, Altoona and Regis/McDonell advanced teams to Friday.