Area tennis players advance at state tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
101322 North tennis 1 doubles at state

Eau Claire North's doubles team of Morgan Presler and Leah Nelson lost in the opening round of the Division 1 tournament at Nielsen Stadium on October 13, 2022. The Huskies' duo finished the season with a record of 11-8.

Tennis State Championship, Singles and Doubles

MADISON (WQOW) - Area tennis players are one step closer to winning a state championship.

Thursday marked the opening day of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls individual tennis state championship in Madison.

In Division 1, Eau Claire Memorial's doubles team of Livy Parrett and Kimberly Harvey advanced to Friday's second round with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Sun Prairie East's team of Reagan Schwartzer and Grace Kramschuster.

Eau Claire North's team of Morgan Presler and Leah Nelson lost 6-2, 6-1 to Madison West's team of Tyra Gustavson and Molly Ryan.

Menomonie's duo of Anna Wheeler and Jaycie Luzinski lost 6-2, 6-0 to Middelton's team of Ashley Andler and Amy Li.

Hudson High School and New Richmond High School both advanced a doubles team to Friday.

Full results for Division 1 doubles can be found here

In singles play, Memorial's Ava Erickson lost in the opening round to Neenah's Izzy Murray.

Hudson's Lily Holmberg advanced to the second round before losing to Kenosha Indian Trail's Lainy Ristau. New Richmond's Izzy Brinkman lost in the first round to Notre Dame de la Baie Academy's Lucy Lawton.

Full results for Division 1 singles can be found here

A recap of Thursday's Division 2 action at the WIAA state tennis meet in Madison

In Division 2, Regis/McDonell's Colleen Callaghan defeated Lake Mills' Claudia Curtis 6-4, 7-5 in the opening round of singles play. 

Her teammate Brittany Martin lost in the opening round, along with Altoona's Josie Rechek and Ava Bremer, and Mondovi's Caitlyn Stadter.

Full results for Division 2 singles can be found here

In doubles play, Rice Lake, Altoona and Regis/McDonell advanced teams to Friday.

Full results for Division 2 doubles can be found here

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

Tags

