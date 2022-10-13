 Skip to main content
Area tennis players begin state tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
101322 North tennis 1 doubles at state

Eau Claire North's doubles team of Morgan Presler and Leah Nelson lost in the opening round of the Division 1 tournament at Nielsen Stadium on October 13, 2022. The Huskies' duo finished the season with a record of 11-8.

MADISON (WQOW) - Area tennis players are swinging for a state championship this week.

Thursday marked the opening day of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls individual tennis state championship in Madison.

Follow Evan Hong on Twitter for updates of Chippewa Valley players.

Full results for Division 1 singles can be found here

Full results for Division 1 doubles can be found here

Division 2 action will begin after the Division 1 action concludes at Nielsen Stadium.

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

