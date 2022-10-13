Area tennis players begin state tournament

MADISON (WQOW) - Area tennis players are swinging for a state championship this week.
Thursday marked the opening day of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls individual tennis state championship in Madison.
Memorial’s Livvy Parrett and Kim Harvey DOMINATE to win their first doubles match 6-1, 6-1! They’ll hold it down for the Old Abes on Friday #wiaatennis @OldAbeAthletics @WQOW pic.twitter.com/M2i6o0iNo4— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) October 13, 2022
Eau Claire North’s lone qualifiers Morgan Presler and Leah Nelson are knocked out of the D1 Doubles bracket with in straight sets. Hudson’s Grace Lewis and Grace Hanson advanced to Friday with a straight sets win #wiaatennis @ECN_Athletics pic.twitter.com/q9yoXuTiEw— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) October 13, 2022
We’ve arrived in Madison where 29 area tennis stars start their individual state tournament runs! A jam packed day of action starts with @OldAbeAthletics Ava Erickson in action this morning #wiaatennis @WQOW pic.twitter.com/nDS8YIC1w0— Evan Hong (@EvanHong18) October 13, 2022
Division 2 action will begin after the Division 1 action concludes at Nielsen Stadium.