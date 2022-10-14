Area tennis players stopped short at state

MADISON (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley will not have a state tennis champion this fall.
All area girls players competing on day two of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament were eliminated in the second or third rounds of play.
In Division 1 doubles, Eau Claire Memorial's team of Livy Parrett and Kimberly Harvey lost 7-5, 7-5 to Kettle Moraine's team of Maddie Blanchard and Allison Abhold in round two. Memorial's top doubles team finishes with a record of 15-7.
Hudson's top doubles team of Grace Lewis and Grace Hanson won their second round match in three sets over Whitefish Bay's team of Grace Wu and Elena Kemp, with scores of 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-5.
In round 3, Hudson's duo lost in straight sets to the De Pere team of Ana Cristescu and Sophia Fergus.
New Richmond's doubles team of MhKellan Storie and Bella Baillargeon lost in the second round to Oshkosh West's team of Keagan Potter and Kate Conger.
See all Division 1 doubles results here
In Division 2 doubles, Rice Lake's team of Emily Mofle and Natalie Nolin lost a three-set tiebreaker to Big Foot's team of Jameson Gregory and Josie Giroux, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-5.
Altoona's team of Josie Rondestvedt and Bella Bauer lost in straight sets to Edgerton's team of Sylvia Fox and Ashley Ulset.
Regis/McDonell's team of Teigan Petersilka and Olivia Zavaleta lost in round two to the Jefferson team of Madeline Dehnert and Gracie Niebler.
See all Division 2 doubles results here
In Division 2 singles, Regis' Colleen Callaghan lost 6-3, 6-1 to University School of Milwaukee's Aubrey Jayne.
See all Division 2 singles results here
Altoona will compete in the team state tournament next week at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.