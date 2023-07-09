Artisan Forge Studios rebranding to "The 1106", part of "Uptown Eau Claire"

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- An Eau Claire business is rebranding with the hopes of bringing change to the entire community.
Artisan Forge Studios in Eau Claire is going to be making some changes.
"We've been looking at ways we can create relevance within our campus here and what we do and what we provide for the community as far as engagement in the arts and entertainment and places to house businesses," said Greg Johnson, owner of what was formerly Artisan Forge Studios.
The Artisan Forge Metal Works will be moving to an industrial park near Melby Road, making room for new businesses and new vendors in the building alongside the Artisan Forge Studios and art galleries off of Clairmont Avenue.
The old Metal Works building will be renovated and will add a brewery, restaurant, mini-golf course, and other gallery and event spaces. The rebranded campus will be called "The 1106 Uptown Eau Claire".
"During this rebrand, when we have such a strong and robust downtown piece going, we should create that contrast where we can give people location identifiers and a reason and a branding area to identify with this space," Johnson said.
Johnson's idea for an "uptown" district would try to revitalize southwest Eau Claire, across from UW-Eau Claire's upper campus and near the Marshfield Clinic, HSHS Sacred Heart, and Mayo Clinic medical campuses.
City councilmember Jeremy Gragert represents Eau Claire's District 3, which includes this part of town. He said the "uptown" idea has a lot of potential.
"It's a great name I actually like it very much and it helps people rethink about the possibilities up here," Gragert said. "We're right off the freeway here (I-94), so people traveling between the Twin Cities and Madison can stop over and get familiar and have a place that they can go that's right off the freeway."
Gragert also said focusing on developing an "uptown" district can help other areas of the city.
"I think there's been a lot of attention to the downtown which has been great and has paid huge dividends to our community," Gragert said. "But I think there's folks that want to see attention to other areas as well and I think that this project is a real catalyst for that."
"There's a lot of development, there's a lot of change happening up here, anywhere you look there's new restaurants going in," Johnson said. "The things that we're doing here at The 1106 are going to be fairly significant and create a draw for this area. So what I see is that this becomes less and less of a kind of forgotten about area and becomes more of a hot point in town."
Johnson said the renovated 1106 campus is expected to be completed by the end of the fall of 2023.