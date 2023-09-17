Artisan market takes over The Brewing Projekt

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Artisan Market could be found at The Brewing Projekt on Sunday.
About a dozen vendors were selling their items. Because the weather was so nice, they were able to have some of the vendors outside. The vendors included local artists, shops, and craft-makers. One of the vendors didn't just sell their product, but also took onlookers inside the creation process.
"Behind me is the pottery, and it's super cool to see him because he actually will like make pottery while he is here, and you can just watch him make pottery, and it's kind of soothing," said Allison Chambers, who works at The Brewing Projekt.
If you missed the Artisan Market on Sunday, you can experience it later, as there are some other dates set up for it. The next market will be in four weeks, on October 15th. However, there will be two markets in November and two in December.