At the first county board meeting since DHS investigative report published, analysis explains findings

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Attorney’s with a law firm hired by the county to provided an independent analysis following the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office investigation of Department of Human Services said Tuesday that some of what the Sheriff’s Office said in their report is not “grounded in fact.”
von Briesen & Roper attorney Mindy Dale said from onset, they saw performance issues within the county but at no time saw something that would recommend someone be put on administrative leave as investigation was ongoing.
Dale went through many of the issues that the investigation raised as to why the DHS had a more than $3 million budget deficit in 2019. The budget error she said, was just that – an error. She also explained some spending the Sheriff's Office Report questioned.
For example, Dale said that a DHS employee staying in a whirlpool suite while in the Wisconsin Dells was due to there having been no other rooms available. She also said reports of an employee getting an upgraded seat on a plane was still in economy, and that the employee needed to move to a seat so they could sit by the child they were escorting.
Dale also spoke of the “extravagant spending” on clients, saying that the products purchased were going to “severely handicapped children." In the instance of the mahogany high chairs, she said the child could not use an inexpensive chair from Walmart. She said the same about the pool that was purchased for a client, explaining it was purchased when pools were closed due to Covid and this severely handicapped child needed a pool for physical therapy.
She said the investigation caused “three years of turmoil and uncertainty in the DHS” during which time, the quality of services was never in question.
Another attorney Victoria Seltun gave recommendations to the County Board, including having a training for the entire County Board that would include a high-level overview of county finances, DHS funding, and their programs.
“This has been a painful and costly learning process,” Seltun said, adding that she strongly encourages the County Board to move forward and move on in positive direction.
Dale said there will be no remedial actions taken against any county employees as the result of their analysis. There was supposed to be a closed session on Tuesday when ethical issues would be discussed, but three hours into the County Board meeting it was decided to continue the von Briesen & Roper analysis discussion at a later special session.
The von Briesen & Roper analysis has not been made public yet. Dale said it will be viewed by the county administrator and the county board before it is made public.
Public Comment
The County Board room is so packed with onlookers that extra chairs needed to be brought in Tuesday night. It was full of people in anticipation of the first County Board meeting since the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office investigation report on the Department of Human Services was made public.
The Sheriff's Office was investigating a $1.1 million error of DHS' 2019 budget. The budget error put DHS roughly $3 million in the red that year. As we reported, it was decided no criminal charges would be filed in the case. The report brought up numerous key findings and “red flags” about how DHS operated.
Fourteen people spoke at the start of the meeting, with each comment focusing on concerns related to the report. The first speaker, Leroy Britten, said the problems "cannot go on."
“It's almost like a game show, would the real crook please stand up?” he said.
"I'm mad. Everyone I know is mad," Chistena O'Brien said.
Another speaker said the county board members needed to “right the many wrongs here in Eau Claire County.”
The county board meeting is currently happening. This story will be updated as the meeting progresses.