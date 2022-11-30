Attention Artists! Eau Claire Sculpture Tour deadlines are right around the corner

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local artists and art lovers have a chance to be a part of one of the most unique free public art displays in the nation -- the Eau Claire Sculpture Tour. The tour has been around since 2010 and is now the largest rotating sculpture tour in the country.
Voting for the People’s Choice winner is entering the homestretch, and as the word “rotating” might indicate, the tour will then be swapping out all of the sculptures this spring. New artist submissions are now being welcomed to make next year’s tour even bigger. The 2023-2024 season will begin in May.
“We try to have a variety of mediums and a variety of subject matter," Julie Pangallo, Executive Director, Eau Claire Sculpture Tour, said. "Not everyone is going to like every piece, and they’re not supposed to. But the beauty is, they rotate. We had close to 100 sculptures this year. Milwaukee has 21, and Denver has 12. So, Eau Claire is really working overtime.”
Each artist submission must be safe, durable and family friendly before it will be considered for its artistic value. A $1,000 stipend is awarded for each selected sculpture.
Voting for your favorite sculpture to be this year’s People’s Choice winner is open until December 31. Click here to cast your ballot.
The new artist submission deadline is January 6. Learn more about submissions here.