Augustyn sets pool record, Memorial swims past North

  • Updated
  • 0
100622 Memorial swimming and diving team hugs Gabi Augustyn

Gabi Augustyn set a new pool record in the 200 Yard IM Thursday as the Old Abes beat the Huskies 125-61.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Gabi Augustyn set a pool record in the 200 Yard IM and the Eau Claire Memorial girls swimming and diving team topped Eau Claire North 125-61 on Thursday.

Augustyn's time of 2:09.55 eclipsed the time of 2:09.99 set in 2009 by Leah Pronschinske. Augustyn also won the 100 Yard Breaststroke in 1:07.55 and was part of winning relay teams in the 200 Yard Freestyle and 400 Yard Freestyle.

Memorial's Ava Insteness won the 50 Yard Freestyle in 25.96 and the 100 Yard Freestyle Relay in 56.20 and was part of winning relay teams in the 200 Yard Medley Relay and 200 Yard Freestyle Relay.

Memorial's Gabbie Tavare won the 1 meter diving competition with a score of 173.30.

Full results are available below:

100622 north memorial swim results page 1
100622 north memorial swim results page 2
100622 north memorial swim results page 3

