Badgers beat Blugolds 76-45 in exhibition game

MADISON (WQOW) - Steven Crowl scored a game-high 14 points and the Wisconsin Badgers beat the University of Wisconsin-Blugolds 76-45 Sunday in a exhibition game at the Kohl Center.

The contest served as the annual Garding Against Cancer event. The schools partnered in September to bring $80,000 to the Chippewa Valley.

Carter Huschka led the Blugolds with nine points. Brock Voigt added eight points and seven rebounds.

