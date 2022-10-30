Badgers beat Blugolds 76-45 in exhibition game

MADISON (WQOW) - Steven Crowl scored a game-high 14 points and the Wisconsin Badgers beat the University of Wisconsin-Blugolds 76-45 Sunday in a exhibition game at the Kohl Center.
The contest served as the annual Garding Against Cancer event. The schools partnered in September to bring $80,000 to the Chippewa Valley.
Carter Huschka led the Blugolds with nine points. Brock Voigt added eight points and seven rebounds.
Watch the 10 PM Report for more coverage
Matt Siverling: “we got what we expected” from WisconsinVery complimentary of the UW staff for the experience https://t.co/qb9mHZhURi pic.twitter.com/HkQUuXwLXS— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) October 30, 2022