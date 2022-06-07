Banbury Art Crawl Redeux happening this weekend

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- After being canceled in February, the 12th annual Banbury Art Crawl Redeux is happening this weekend.
This is the first time there has been a summer Banbury Art Crawl. Displays, demonstrations, live music and food vendors will be outside as well as inside.
There will be over 80 artists and resident small business owners. You will find pottery, paintings, furniture, clothing and jewelry.
The event will run from 4-9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Banbury Place.
For more information visit, www.BanburyArtCrawl.com.