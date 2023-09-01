Banbury Place restores painting highlighting building's history

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On the north facing side of Banbury Place you'll find bright yellow markings of Eau Claire's industrial past.
In a social media post, Banbury Place said they recently restored the original paintings showing the names United States Rubber Company and Gillette Tire Plant. These were names for the tire company Banbury Place housed before they went by the name 'Uniroyal.'
Uniroyal began as the Gillette Safety Tire Company in 1917, experimenting with what kinds of products could be made and sold using rubber. The company was later sold and renamed U.S. Rubber company. In 1967, U.S. Rubber subsidiaries consolidated under the Uniroyal name.
When it closed in 1992, 1,358 workers were displaced. In August of that same year, Eau Claire developers Bill Cigan and Jack Kaiser bought the property and gave it the new name Banbury Place.